LISTEN: Sophisticated scam call doing the rounds in Kildare

A sophisticated scam call is doing the rounds in Kildare.

The calls are coming from a variety of numbers, including 071, 053 and 0044, making them appear Irish or English in origin.

Upon answering the call, an automated voice advises that a €600 transaction has occurred on your bank account. It proceeds to tell you to press '1' to speak to a customer service advisor.

It has all the hallmarks of redirect scams made public in various warnings by gardaí in recent months.

People are told not to engage with such calls to remember your bank will never ask for your details over the phone in this manner.

You can listen to the scam call above.