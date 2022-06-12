LISTEN: Glenn Ryan's full post-match press conference following Kildare's defeat to Mayo

Glenn Ryan's post-match thoughts as he spoke to the media following his Kildare's sides heartbreaking defeat to Mayo in Croke Park. Kildare led by three with 10 minutes to go but Mayo clawed their way back into the game and ultimately ran out 2-13 to 0-14 winners.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.