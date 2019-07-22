GALLERY: Plenty of racing action and style on display for the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh Racecourse

Photos Marc O'Sullivan

It was a busy and exciting weekend at the Curragh Racecourse as the Kerrygold Irish Oaks with plenty of racing action and high-quality fashion on display.

One of the highlights on the day was the Kerrygold Fashions of the Field competition and 31-year-old primary school teacher Eimear Elsted from Newbridge was announced winner of the Kerrygold Fashions on the Field competition at the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday (20th July).

Having never entered a style competition before Eimear Elsted caught the judges eye in a gold headpiece and stunning teal floral dress.

The style judges on the day included legendary broadcaster Marty Morrissey, Editor of EVOKE.ie Sybil Mulcahy and Fashion Stylist Ciara O’Doherty. Eimear walked away with a luxury weekend for two at the exclusive 5 Star Ballyfin Demesne in Co. Laois with €1,000 spending money and a magnum of champagne all courtesy of Kerrygold. Eimear, who is just back from a year teaching in Abu Dhabi, wore a gold headpiece in the shape of a floral crown from Newbridge store ‘Hats Amore’, and an elegant ASOS teal midi-dress with flower pattern detailing.

She pulled the look together with a pair of gold heels from Penneys and matching bag from TK Maxx.

The style was not the only highlight of the day as Frankie Dettori outrode his fellow jockeys once again and stole a Classic from the front aboard Star Catcher in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks, winning this race for the fifth time.

Jumping for joy to an excited crowd who gathered at the parade ring, Frankie proved a hugely popular winner on the day.