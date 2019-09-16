GALLERY: Most Stylish finalists at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh

The winners of the Longines Prizes for Elegance on day two of the Irish Champions Weekend at The Curragh were Paula Gannon from Athlone Co Roscommon and Philip Rogers from Belfast.

The much sought-after prizes were awarded to the most Elegant Lady and Gentleman along with a Longines timepiece and an overnight stay for two in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Now in its sixth year, Longines Irish Champions Weekend is the pinnacle of the Irish Flat racing season and combines world-class horse racing with outstanding style and entertainment at two internally-renowned racecourses, Leopardstown (Saturday) and the Curragh (Sunday).

Photos: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.com