GALLERY: Hurling for Cancer fundraiser in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

The annual Irish Cancer Society fundraiser took place for the eighth time last night as a galaxy of sports stars including Ireland’s top jockeys, GAA and football heroes lined out in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare, for a must-see battle between Davy Russell’s Best and Jim Bolger’s Stars.

aking part in the unique clash of the ash were a slew of well-known hurlers including Lee Chin, Ollie Canning, and Cian Boland, former soccer players Niall Quinn and Stephen Hunt, Waterford All Star Ursula Jacob and GAA pundits John Mullane and Michael Duignan.

Throwing in the match were legendary jockeys Pat Smullen and AP McCoy. Jim Bolger’s side were managed by Liam Griffin, while Brian Cody was in charge of Russell’s side.

Umpires at the event were Irish rugby player Tadgh Furlong, GAA personalities Colm O’Rourke and Michael Lyster, Champion National Hunt trainers Ted Walsh and Willie Mullins and owner Rich Ricci.

Broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan, Síle Seoige and Anne Doyle and Irish Grand National winning rider Katie Walsh were lineswomen on the evening while Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Seán Bán Breathnach commentated on the game.

There was also entertainment on the night from the Garda Band, tenor Anthony Kearns and multi-instrumental musician and accordionist extraordinaire Liam O’Connor.

Organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger, Hurling for Cancer Research has raised a massive €830,000 for the Society’s vital cancer research projects since it began in 2012.