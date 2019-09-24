Ballyshannon National School raise €500 for St Brigid's Hospice

Photos Aishling Conway

The pupils of fifth and sixth class in Ballyshannon National School recently took part in Ireland’s biggest coffee morning for hospice services, sponsored by Bewleys. The pupils hosted their coffee morning on Friday, September 20 last in the newly renovated Ballyshannon Community Hall beside their school. The coffee morning has become a popular annual event and it is well attended by parents, grandparents and friends of the school.

This year, Deputy Fiona O’ Loughlin also attended. The school choir entertained and sang some of their new songs under the guidance of Mary Healy on guitar and Ms Sullivan conducting. Pupils and parents provided delicious home baking for the event and almost €500 was raised which will go directly to St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

Well done to the children, school management, parents and all who supported!