New 'co-working' business space hopes to boost local economy

Dunlavin & District Forum celebrated a very special event on Friday last with the official launch of Hive@W91. Hive@W91 brings an innovative service/facility to the West Wicklow village, with the introduction of this 'co-working space' seen as a very exciting development for Dunlavin. Chairperson of Dunlavin & District Forum, Aisling Grace, said that this project came about following many discussions among the group as to how they could best support employment opportunities for community members.

The group sees co-working as an innovative approach to this. Group Secretary, Antoinette Whelan, said that Hive@W91 would hopefully serve to breathe life into the village, support environmental sustainability and stimulate the local economy and business community.

“This fresh new co-working facility is ideal for anyone who works alone, remote employees, business start-ups or freelancers” said Antoinette. “For example, meeting room facilities are also available for hire”.

Dunlavin & District Forum were delighted to have local man, Eddie Whelan, on hand to cut the ribbon on this facility and he was a very popular guest on the evening. Eddie and his family ran a busy fruit and veg shop on Stephen Street, Dunlavin for over 32 years. The shop only closed in recent weeks and Eddie also ran a home delivery service. The group extended good wishes to Eddie and family on his 'retirement', knowing he will always be a busy man.

Aisling Grace was keen to add her thanks to the hardworking group who put this project together on behalf of Dunlavin & District Forum. “Our thanks to each person who brought their talents to the table to deliver a high quality product we can all be proud of” she said.

Aisling also took the opportunity to thank their lead sponsors for this project - Dublin Products Ltd, Doyle Print and JW Construction.

“We look forward to see how this development grows in Dunlavin” said Aisling “Contact coworkdunlavin@gmail.com with any queries, we'd be delighted to hear from you!”