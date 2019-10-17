See this week's Kildare Post for Robert Cribbin's sport analysis
Pat Tinsley's photos captures the joys and disappointment of the IFC final
Pittman Traffic and Equipment Intermediate Football Championship
Monasterevan 1-08
Leixlip 0-7
PHOTOS: Pat Tinsley Venue St Conleth's Park, Newbridge
Happy Monasterevan fans but alas, the blues for Leixlip, who will no doubt, recoup and recover and give it another shot next year.
