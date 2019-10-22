1994 Reunion night for Kildare GAA club proves hugely successful

Photos Stephen Murphy

Whilst the Moorefield v Sarsfields was the main GAA interest of the weekend, for one rural club, the focus was on a special reunion event.

In Ballymore Eustace, an organising committee from the local club's A and B championship winning teams in 1994, hosted a night of festivities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the club's historic double.

Frank Murphy, Chair of the organising committee, acknowledged so many including Mick Moore manager of the A team, who was present with his wife Anne; remembered fondly was the late Pat Browne, manager of the B team, along with the late Jimmy McLoughlin and team player Ger Mahon. Julie Winder was lauded her work and support in the run up to the event, all 40 players and associated committee members and management proudly wearing special ties supplied by Julie.

Natasha Graham, Chair GFC made some presentations on the night with team captains from 1994 Paul Murphy and Patrick Doyle being interviewed by Michael Lawlor. It was Micheal who interviewed players before and after the 1994 wins, for a video compiled by Chris Dennison. The video has stood the test of time with match coverage by the late Eamon Fitszimons (RIP) from Ellistown. Transferred onto a CD, each player received a commemorative DVD and tie on the night. The games were shown on the night in Paddy Murphy's and to many, it seemed like the first time they were viewed as players and supporters roared at the screen, willing the players on as if it were live coverage!



Great to see Andrew and Sharon Dooley home from the Isle of Man, and on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary; Tommy Murphy up from Galway and John Sweeney who traveled from Sligo. Caroline and Pat Gallagher were also celebrating their 24th anniversary on Saturday. So many stalwarts of the GAA club present, including Jim Clarke and Eugene Gilroy, former committees and management.

A very inclusive night was planned with traditional Irish dancing from local award winning dancers from the Landers School of Dance and Watson's Twin Academy, along with finger food being served early. A raffle was hosted at the end of the night (full list of acknowledgements and winners will be published in local press).

A night charged with emotion, sporting memories and friendships endorsed. Ballymore Eustace 1994 Reunion Celebration night at Paddy Murphy's last Saturday night.