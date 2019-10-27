Great afternoon yesterday for the Castlefen Residents Association 'Sallins gor Spooked' event on Saturday, 26 October.

Supported by Kildare County Council and Kildare Youth Services, the talent competition was organised and managed by local youth living in the Castlefen estate. There were 15 entries including dancers, jugglers and singers.

“The talent was amazing” said Cllr Carmel Kelly who was one of the judging panel along with singer, Arlene Bailey and Garda Shane Smyth (Community Garda).

“John McLoughlin, Chair of Castlefen Residents Association and the organisers could be well pleased with how the event went” said Cllr Kelly, Mayor of Naas.

“There was huge talent displayed yesterday in Sallins. Jessie McLoughlin featured here in the video (above) sang his own composition – he only wrote it yesterday morning, in advance of the event! He won the U18 category.

"A young chap called Kayden won the younger age category and he did a great hip hop dance number. Sallins really has got talent!

“It was a lovely afternoon” she continued “Event organisation was excellent, teenagers on the organising committee driving the event, they deserve great credit. Well done to them, all the participants and of course to sponsors, Kildare County Council and Kildare Youth Services”.