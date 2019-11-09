Kildare bookstore lauds local authors at 'Open Mic' night

PICS: Tony Keane

Two Kildare authors shortlisted for An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 were special guests at an Open Mic night on Wednesday last at a Kildare bookstore.

Woodbine Books of Kilcullen held the event, in recognition of authors Orla McAlinden and Amy Gaffney, both of whom have been included in the final shortlist for the ‘Short Story of the Year’ category at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 (to be hosted on November 20).

Newbridge based Orla McAlinden has already several accolades to her credit, having a collection of short stories today, The Accidental Wife, The Flight of the Wren (historical novel) and Full of Grace, her most recent collection of short stories.

"The Visit" from her first book won the Irish Book Awards Short Story of the Year award in 2016. This year, "A Real Woman" from Full of Grace published is also shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Amy, who lives in Kildare town, is delighted her gripping story ‘Mother, May I?’ has also been shortlisted for the short story award. Amy's story follows the struggles of 33-year-old Maggie, who yearns to be a mother yet feels compounded by modern trappings.