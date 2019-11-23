Christmas bonanza at The Mill Celbridge this weekend!

The annual Christmas Fair is ongoing today at the Mill in Celbridge, having commenced at 11am.

There's a feast of giftware, with some fab home made crafts, cards, jewellery and gifts. Today's fair runs until 6pm.

Check out some teachers' giftware, plus some quirky gifts from Littlehill Animal Rescue Centre, with fresh eggs and sponsor Pauline McLynn's hand knit tea cosies and hen jumpers! There are lots of festive decor pieces for sale from scented and sprayed cones, stockings, ornaments, along with novelty well being hampers and small gift sets.

Tomorrow, Sunday Festive Family afternoon will include Magic Martha, bouncing castle, face painting and of course, Santa's Grotto. So it's all fun festivities at the Mill Celbridge this weekend".

Tomorrow, Sunday 24 November, the fair runs from 11am-5pm.