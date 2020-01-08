GALLERY: BME Operation Transformation 2020 gets underway!

As the new year resolutions kick in, and RTÉ launches its popular televised weight loss series, Operation Transformation, Ballymore Eustace similarly launched its local programme last night, Tuesday 7 at Paddy Murphy's.

The small village accommodates weekly weigh ins and keep fit activities, shares healthy diet recipes and some fun events over the next 6 weeks.

Weekly weigh ins commence at 8pm, €10 to join and only €1 per night thereafter. All profits go to Ballymore Eustace GFC.

All welcome to join! Already 76 participants have signed up.

