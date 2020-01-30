'WOW' to Pamela Scott's vibrant new Spring 2020 collection

PICTURES: Aishling Conway

Who says 'mature' women have to wear cardies, 'mumsie' dresses and flat shoes?

The vibrant new collection at Pamela Scott is anything but sensible and dowdy.

With a fab selection of skinny jeans, jeggings and leather-look trousers, with short cropped leatherette jackets in zesty Spring colours, which can be worn with print dresses and patterned blouses, this year's style collection is so refreshing!

Tangy orange, zesty lemon, warm blues with shocking pink and of course, a touch of white crochet (making a big comeback this year), check out the style at Pamela Scott's, Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge.

Dynamic, delightful and can be worn at any age!