Wear your heart on your sleeve - delightful Valentine giftware at Parfois

Jewellery, bags, scarves and fashion for playing Cupid on the most romantic day of the year. In addition to the collection of products, Parfois has developed two Instagram filters with Valentine’s Day motifs.

Valentine's Day marks the date for celebrating love in all its forms — romantic, between friends and family and self-love — and Parfois has created a collection for each one. The quintessential symbol of St Valentine's Day, the heart, is reinterpreted in pieces of jewellery, bags, scarves and other accessories. This line was designed to be timeless and is versatile enough to adapt to your wardrobe throughout the entire year.

The collection

Think outside the box (of chocolates) and open your heart to illustrated patterns that combine romantic slogans with cacti, keys and other designs you might just as easily find in a contemporary painting. Personalise your style with bags, purses, document holders and reusable bottles, featuring a print with discreet romantic slogans in shades of yellow, green and red.

The scarves created for the Valentine's Day collection are adorned with different details that allow you to add a touch of colour to your look, whether worn on the head, neck or even attached to a bag. Stand out with a pair of quilted cases in different colours, perfect for storing office supplies or using as mini toiletry bags.

Find two bags in a red tone-on-tone design or contrasting black leather with heart detail for the perfect mix between classic and cool. Extra Points: they can be used as handbags or shoulder bags, and the heart can be removed.

The jewellery comes in more delicate formats, and the pieces can be layered or worn by themselves. Different approaches for different styles: the silver strap on a watch-style bracelet featuring a black heart with rhinestones in the centre, or a thin silver-plated chain with white rhinestones.

From the sterling silver collection come the necklaces with engraved heart pendants in silver or gold. Just as special are the stainless steel items: the long necklace with spaced letters forming the word "Love", or the hoop earrings in the shape of a heart. There is also the “Be What You Love” watch, whose clean, refined design makes it one of the collection's star pieces.



