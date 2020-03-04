OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Royal visit of William and Kate to Prosperous and Extern charity

ALL PHOTOS BY JULIAN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid an unscheduled visit to Prosperous today en route to an official engagement at the Extern charity.

Hundreds of locals had gathered in the village and they cheered when William and Kate got out of their Land Rover vehicle.

The visitors smiled and waved at the crowd.

They then went into the local Londis shop and chose vegetables and brown bread to help make soup at Savannah House.

When they emerged a few minutes later they chatted and shook hands with the assembled crowd.

Then it was off to the Extern charity at Savannah House a short drive away.

Friendship, security, fun and support’ that’s what the Duke of Cambridge was told the respite time spent at Savannah House in Kildare means to the children who spend time there.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the social justice charity Extern near Donadea Forest Park as part of their first official visit to Ireland.



Their Royal Highnesses spent over two hours at Extern’s family respite centre, Savannah House, to learn more about the charity’s work to empower young people and support them in developing important life skills including budgeting, shopping and cooking.



TRH William and Kate were greeted by the CEO Charlie Mack who said that this is the second visit to the All-Ireland charity by the couple in just over a year. Last February they visited the Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh where they met young people supported by the charity and joined them in a head to head canoe race on Lough Erne.

During last Wednesday's visit they spent time with 18 young people, hearing how they have benefitted from Extern’s life changing supports and their time at Savannah House.

The duke and duchess both rolled up their sleeves, donned their aprons and got stuck in making vegetable soup. But first they were taken on a detour to the local shop, accompanied by Molly (13) and Simon (13) and their entourage, where they popped into Londis to buy leeks and some fresh brown bread. They were greeted by a warm crowd of around 200 onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal pair.

On their return they got to chopping the carrots for the soup while chatting to service users Chloe (15), Eoin (13) and Molly and Simon about their likes and dislikes, including favourite foods, games and sports.

Prince William also took an interest in a batch of cookie dough mix, making sure there was enough chocolate chips for the batter. The duchess meanwhile spoke about the importance of healthy food choices, adding that she was very impressed with that they were cooking the soup from scratch.

Chloe said afterwards that she was very excited by the visit adding "it is not every day you get to make soup with royalty".

The royal pair also managed to squeeze in a game of table tennis on their visit, and spent time in the art room looking at the various artwork and bunting made by some of the children.

Savannah House provides overnight and daytime services for vulnerable children and their parents, allowing them a time out from the complexities of their daily lives.

Service manager Sarah Healy said the visit by the royals was a great opportunity to showcase Extern, which employs 600 people and helps over 20,000 service users a year in both the North and South of Ireland.

Before they left Extern’s Savannah House the young people presented the duke and duchess with a gift of handmade bunting for their own children and a posy of flowers.