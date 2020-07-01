PHOTOS: Graduation Day at Inquiring Minds creche in Prosperous
Graduation at Enquiring Minds was like no other year ever!
Staff got to spend just 6 months with our preschoolers before all schools closed down on March 12th.
Staff decided the children needed closure from preschool to begin their new adventures!
The drive-thru graduation was filled with balloons, music and bubbles, lots of smiles and some emotional goodbyes.
But the end of the day everybody had a fantastic day of celebrations!
