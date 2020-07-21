PHOTO GALLERY: Barnby & Brennan Hair and Beauty celebrates first year in business

Barnby & Brennan Hair and Beauty, located on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, celebrated its first year in business last Saturday, July 18.



Owners Aileen Barnby and Maggie Brennan joined forces last year when they combined their respective hair and make-up talents to open a beautiful new salon.

Barnby & Brennan offers an expert team of hair, make-up, brow, nails and wax experts, using top brands such as Redken Pureology, GHD, Great Lengths, HD Brows, Waxperts, LVL, Lamination brow, Gelish , and Bellamianta.



Aileen Barnby - hair

Aileen Barnby is an educator for top hair extension brand Great Lengths and top styling brand GHD.

A master color expert, she spent early March in Paris working for top designers for the Great Lengths team at Paris fashion week. Before the Covid-19 travel bans arrived, she travelled all around Europe as an educator, whilst also running her busy salon and being a mother to her children.

The hair salon at Barnby & Brennan boasts award-winning stylists, all at the top of their game, all Redken master stylists and Great Lengths artists.

The hair team, Mairead Shiels, Katie Cornally, Laura Hickey, Eimear Clarke and Megan Evans, are a wonderful addition — creating beautiful hair and, even better, a more beautiful atmosphere for clients to enjoy.

Maggie Brennan - makeup

Maggie Brennan is a master brow artist, a trained educator and an award-winning makeup artist.

She works and trains hard, taking classes around Ireland. She is just after coming back full-time to the salon after maternity leave, where she is lucky to have Ciara Kelly by her side — another master in her field of beauty.

Maggie and Ciara specialise in acrylic nails along with Gelish.

Using only the best wax Waxperts and top brands like HD Brows and Lamination Brows the girls are very popular with clients and are on top of their game.

Hair and beauty appointments book up very quickly — you can download their app on the AppStore/Google Play to book.