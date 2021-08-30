PHOTOS: Friday evening racing in the Curragh sunshine

The fourth Friday in a row of racing at the Curragh Racecourse took place in splendid sunshine last week.
The next action at the home of flat racing is Sunday 12th of September for the second day of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend.
Four Group 1 races on the day featuring Derrinstown Stud Flying Five G1, Moyglare Stud Stakes G1, Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes G1 and the Comer Group International Irish St Leger G1.
See more at www.curragh.ie
