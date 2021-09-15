GALLERY: Sell-out gig at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge - and lots more acts to come

Popular band The Pale played a sell-out gig Upstairs @ Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge on Saturday night last.
The gig was part of the Up Close And Personal music series supported by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Hot Press magazine.
The next gig is The Frank & Walters on this Friday evening.
