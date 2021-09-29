Search

29/09/2021

Artists performing at St David's Church, Naas

PHOTOS BY AISHLING CONWAY 

Comeback, a series of live music shows showcasing Kildare’s finest talent including Bell X1, Paddy Casey, Arlene Bailey supported by Amy Rowlett, JyellowL, Sive, Tebi Rex and Megan O’Neil will live stream from October 7th to 15th 2021. 

MayKay will be on hosting duties for Comeback, an experienced TV Presenter and Musician herself, she will bring together this amazing array of Kildare talent to a global audience online.

With more artists set to join the line up over the coming weeks a festival of Kildare’s creative spirt comes to showcase the counties incredible musical diversity and talent.

Comeback will be filmed in front of an intimate audience of only 50 guests in the unique and architectural settings of magnificent St David’s Church Naas and St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Newbridge, just two of Kildare’s many picturesque churches.

