Kildare rugby legend Jamie Heaslip officially opened the new Caragh Nursery Park and Caragh Design Studio

Kildare rugby legend Jamie Heaslip officially open the new Caragh Nursery Park and Caragh Design Studio

The first of its kind in the country, the Nursery Park showcases mature trees in a beautiful natural setting to give a real sense of scale to customers. These trees have been imported from all over Europe, like the 120-year-old olive tree which was imported from a sunny Tuscan olive grove.

The new Design Studio is housed in a renovated train carriage which nestles in among the greenery at the nursery. Here, 2 full time designers can help clients design and develop their dream garden.

Ian and Jo McGarry in Caragh Nurseries have always been great supporters of local clubs and their community. They have been one of the main sponsors for both Naas RFC and Naas Racecourse for the last 4 years. They also support Barrettstown Gang Camp; this year they built new gardens there and were lucky enough to attend the Founders Dinner last week with Hillary Clinton.

Ian McGarry, Managing Director of Caragh Nurseries said; “We are delighted to welcome Jamie and his wife Sheena to Caragh today. We love his link with Naas Rugby Club where 3 of our kids have played. Although we have clients nationwide and overseas, our Kildare roots and our role in the local community are very important to us. Our new Nursery Park and Design Studio really make us unique in Ireland in having a full-service business from design to planting so it’s really something to celebrate today.”

Caragh Nurseries have completed some big commercial projects recently including Castlemartin Stud in Kilcullen, the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe, the Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena, the Westgrove Hotel in Clane and Ballast House in Dublin. They also do a lot of residential projects and specialise in creating private, tranquil outdoor spaces for their clients.

The company has also been rebranded recently so just follow the big C signs to visit this beautiful Kildare nursery.