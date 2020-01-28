St Conleth's Pantomime Troupe Newbridge present "Aladdin"

Aishling Conway

Reporter:

Aishling Conway

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

St Conleth's Pantomime Troupe Newbridge presents "Aladdin"

St Conleth's Pantomime Troupe Newbridge presents "Aladdin"

See more photos in this weeks Kildare Post