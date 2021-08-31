PICTURES: Mary Coughlan concert at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Mary Coughlan, supported by Eimear Crehan, played at the Moat Theatre in Naas recently as part of their government-supported 18 to 18 series of gigs, designed to support a return to live music in local venues.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
