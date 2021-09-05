PICTURES: Kildare Community Gardai meet-and-greet in Monasterevin

Community gardaí handed out crime prevention leaflets during a meet-and-greet with members of the public last week.
Garda Aoife McCarthy Garda William Barry have recently joined the local Garda District and will have a particular focus on community policing.
The gardaí took part in a whistle-stop tour of Kildare town, Monasterevin and Rathangan on Friday morning, August 27.
The gardaí introduced themselves to passers-by and gave advice on several measures to prevent crime. The officers handed out leaflets on home security which contained information on ways to prevent burglaries and thefts.
Garda McCarthy and Garda Barry met the public on Market Square in Kildare and outside SuperValu in Monasterevin and the post office in Rathangan.
PICTURES IN MONASTEREVIN BY AISHLING CONWAY
