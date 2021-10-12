Search

12/10/2021

Pictures: Retirement of principal Eddie Collins and secretary Sheila Walsh from St Farnan's, Prosperous

Fond farewell to school

Reporter:

Reporter

St Farnan’s Post Primary in Prosperous marked a double retirement recently.

Principal Eddie Collins stepped down from his role after 17 years at the school, over 10 of them as principal. He had previously served as deputy principal at St Farnan’s, after teaching in County Dublin VEC for over 18 years.

Sheila Walsh, school secretary, also retired on Friday, October 1. She had worked in St Farnan’s for 29 years, and Mr Collins said ‘her commitment to our school and her work ethic will be a hard act to follow’.

He said that he had had ‘a wonderful, fulfilling 17 years’ at St Farnan’s, and is looking forward to the next chapter.Andrew Purcell has been appointed as the new principal at the Prosperous secondary school.

A celebration was held in the school to mark the retirements, and presentations were made to both Mr Collins and Mrs Walsh.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media