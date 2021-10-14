Search

14/10/2021

PICTURES: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society back on stage at the Westgrove Hotel

Back on the boards

Reporter:

Laura Coats

As both of Clane Musical & Dramatic Society (CMDS)’s two plays Babel’s in Arms by David Ives and Round and Round the Garden by Alan Ayckbourn drew to a close in The Westgrove Hotel last Saturday and Sunday night, the audiences whooped and hollered and rose to their fee to give a resounding standing ovation to the casts.

Chairperson Elaine Moore O’Donohoe thanked Bonnie and Aoife of the Westgrove Hotel and all their staff for the considerable help and support afforded the society in the lead up to the plays and during the run.

She also thanked both directors — Robert Gallagher who directed Babel’s in Arms and Sadie O’Reilly who directed Round and Round the Garden, together with front of house staff Anne Noonan, Fiona Shirran and Michele Kelly.

The Society was also very grateful to Marron’s Pharmacy and Anne Noonan, joint booking agents and to the print media, especially the Leinster Leader and Aishling Byrne, for coverage for the event.

Legally Blonde
And, as with all good things, the plays have come to an end and the Society looks forward to 2022 when Legally Blond will be staged in The Abbey. Auditions will be held early in November and anyone interested in attending auditions should watch CMDS Facebook page for further information.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media