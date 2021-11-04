PICTURES: Glam night out for Network Ireland Kildare Branch members

An evening of fashion, skincare, make-up, hair and wellness was hosted by Network Ireland Kildare Branch on Tuesday, October 26, and attendees enjoyed the evening in the beautiful newly decorated ballroom in the Osprey Hotel, Naas.

The evening commenced with a Prosecco, gourmet finger food and canapés reception while enjoying the talents of Naas Man, John Forde, aka The Piano Man.

The room was beautifully set up with stands around the edge for attendees to visit and purchase jewellery, clothes and skincare products as well as chatting to Kildare-based businesses providing wellness products and services.

All the stand holders were members of Network Ireland Kildare Branch and showed the diversity and quality of products available.

Sharyn Kearns of Your Style Your Story co-ordinated the fashion show featuring models who are members of Network Kildare alongside a skin care presentation from Mary Kearney of Celebrate Skin and a make up demonstration from Maynooth based make up artist Samantha Corcoran. Head Office Hair Salon did an excellent hair styling presentation to finish the look. The grand finale for the evening was a fabulous hair piece and bouquet from O’Reillys Flowers in Sallins.

President Laura Maher commented: “The evening was a fantastic event, it was super to be able to bring everyone together to celebrate the wonderful, talented members of Network Ireland Kildare Branch and to see the huge array of businesses that our members run.

”I would especially like to thank everyone involved in the evening, everyone who attended or supported the event and raffle. A huge thank you to our official partners AIB, Local Enterprise Office Kildare who supported our event and our media partners Leinster Leader and Kildare Now.

“We are now looking forward to our annual Charity Lunch in Killashee Hotel on Friday, November 19, which is in aid of the Cuisle Cancer Support Outreach Centre in Sallins. Tickets are available through our social media and I look forward to welcoming our members and guests to this event after such a long time apart”.



If you would like to enquire about attending the charity lunch or joining Network Ireland, please contact Network Ireland Kildare Branch via Facebook and the membership co-ordinator will contact you straight away.



Photos by Jill O’Meara Photography