PICTURES: Ambulances called to scene of huge nitrous oxide rave near Kildare border

A brazen drink and drugs filled party in a woodland close to the border of Kildare and Offaly, flagrantly defying Covid-19 restrictions, is understood to have seen two ambulances called to treat ravers, some of whom are suspected of having travelled from Dublin.

Empty bottles and nitrous oxide canisters were strewn all around the grounds of the Derryounce Lakes and Woodlands on the Offaly side of Portarlington last Saturday night, December 18.

The chairperson of the Derryounce committee is Laois County Councillor Cllr Aidan Mullins. He suspects it was an organised rave, with people coming from as far as Dublin.

"It has all the hallmarks. Our volunteers found Luas tickets. It seems to have been an influx from Dublin, it wasn't just a bunch of local lads. We reckon there were about 70 canisters and each weighs a kilo. We have reported it to the Gardaí.

"There were two ambulances called, we understand from reports to our volunteers that three people were taken away in them. There is a real risk of people dying, this is beside the lake, they were vulnerable.

"All we are concerned with is the mess left behind, apart from young people putting themselves at risk. This seems to be the new way young people enjoy themselves, maybe it's to do with the consequences of Covid restrictions. I hope they are alright.

"A big thanks to our volunteers Colm Powell, Donie Molloy, Martin Lyons and all the volunteers who were left with the cleanup, with Offaly County Council taking it away," he said.

He shared the photos with a stinging comment online.

"Another bunch of morons left this disgusting mess behind them in Derryounce over the weekend. As can be seen from the photos, they were taking more than drink. An ambulance had to be called out there during the night. Our volunteers were left to clean up after these sh**heads," he said.

The volunteers look after Derryounce on behalf of Portarlington Community Development Association, who posted a thank you to those who helped to clean up the mess.

"We think some people cannot appreciate the hard work which has been done in Derryounce walk. One of our followers let us know that they couldn't believe what they saw. They did return and spent a couple of hours clearing up. So much appreciation for our followers but would be nice if we all look after for place which is done for whole community. Thank you," the groups said on their social media page Love Port.

The gas canisters photographed are those normally used in the food business and in dentistry.

The HSE has said however that they are being inhaled as a psychoactive substance, better known as “laughing gas” or “whippets.”

The range of effects, according to drugs.ie include a euphoric feeling, but also potential hallucinations, headaches, blurred vision, disorientation, irritation in the respiratory system, nausea, paranoia and many other negative outcomes as far as sudden death in serious cases.