PICTURES: Kildare school pupils donate hamper to Newbridge's Share Food for Christmas needy

Pupils at Scoil na Naomh Uilig in Newbridge donated food hampers to needy families.
The sixth class pupils presented the donation to Newbridge Share Food group representative Joe O’Brien on December 13.
Teachers and pupils each brought in one item of food and treats in order to create a hamper. Some students even used their pocket money to buy foodstuffs.
Share Food was established in 2014 and helps people who are struggling because of economic circumstances, illness, migration, homelessness, bereavement and other difficulties.
People in emergency situations are also assisted.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
