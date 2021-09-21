PICTURES: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society performance for Culture Night

Clane Musical & Dramatic Society, with support from Kildare County Council and Croi Laighean Credit Union, staged It’s Showtime in the grounds of The Abbey for Culture Night last Friday.

If proof was needed that people, young and old, were longing to attend live entertain, the crowds who thronged into The Abbey grounds for the 7pm show proved the point. They showed their appreciation as Sean Lennon, supported by the chorus, opened the show with Bui Doi from Miss Saigon.

Caroline Hodson with Pauline Murphy Hoban supported by Cian McKeon and Sean Lennon had the audience laughing out loud as they entertained with Single Man Drought from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Believe from Prince of Egypt was beautifully performed by Grainne Ui Luing and Ellen Stapleton, followed by Found/Tonight from Dear Evan Hanson/Hamilton performed by the chorus with solos from Cian McKeon, Grainne Ui Luing and Edel Marron.

It was time then for the younger members to strut their stuff and show off their talents as Stephanie Byrne, Sophie Byrne and Melissa O’Donohoe sang Good Morning Baltimore from Hairspray. The future of the Society is in good hands!

Edel Marron had the audience in the palm of her hands as she sang the heart rending song She Used To Be Mine from Waitress.

The last musical the Society staged was Funny Girl in 2019, and leading lady Ellen Stapleton gave a resounding reprise of Don’t Rain On My Parade.

The finale was the hilarious Master of the House from Les Miserables performed by the full company and fronted by Jonathan Hillyer and Trish Larkin.

The Society took a 15 minute break and repeated the show in magical fairy lighting and illuminated by a rising moon behind broken clouds — it added to the wonderful atmosphere.

Chairperson Elaine Moore O’Donohoe thanked Jennifer Reilly (director) and Grainne Ui Luing (musical director) and bouquets were presented to them by the younger members.

To say that the night was a success would be a total understatement. Next up for the Society are two plays — Babel’s in Arms and Round and Round the Garden (hilarious comedies) to be staged in The Westgrove Hotel, Clane, on October 9 and 10.

Tickets are available from Marron’s Pharmacy or from Anne at 087 6897376. Tickets are €12, maximum six to a table, Covid 19 passport essential for admittance to plays, which start at 8pm.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY