PICTURES: BellX1 gigs in Newbridge and Naas

Kildare's own BellX1 played two intimate live sessions in St Patrick's Church, Newbridge, and St David's, Naas, last Saturday as part of the government-supported Comeback series of gigs featuring several well-known musicians. The concerts will be live-streamed in October with tickets available on Eventbrite.
Pictures: Paul O'Rourke
