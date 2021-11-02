PICTURES: Relay for Life Kildare presents massive cheque to Irish Cancer Society

Relay for Life Kildare held the cheque handover for this year’s Virtual Relay In Newbridge Town F C on Friday last, October 29.

Relay chairman, Peter Whyte, along with committee and team members were there to present the cheque to Ena Barrett from Irish Cancer Society and indeed there was great jubilation with the announcement of the amount of €53,209.

Considering the fact that this year’s Relay for Life Kildare had just 12 teams taking part, and the event was virtual as opposed to the normal community coming together due to Covid-19 restrictions, this was a truly superb effort on the part of its team members and they can be proud of their achievement.

Ena accepted the cheque and spoke about the many ways that this money would be used by ICS and how it would benefit cancer patients and their families. Due to the current pandemic fundraising for the Irish Cancer Society has become much more difficult, affecting its regular fundraisers such as Daffodil Day and Relay for Life.

Kildare Relay for Life teams this year were Cairde le Ceile, Team Nancers, Marie’s March, Team Spirit, Caroline’s Crackers, Moorefield, Amy’s Angels, Breda’s Warriors, Shooting Stars, Songbirdies, Walkie Talkies, Cancer Crushers and Sarsfields.

Committee chairman Peter Whyte and members Caroline O Sullivan, Lisa Nagle, Niamh Curley, Stephen Kelly, Michael Fleming and Peter O Neill are looking forward to next year’s event.

“This amount raised by a small group has to be an example of what can be done and we are appealing to the many towns and villages throughout County Kildare to ensure that they have a representation in the future,” said the committee.

“This year’s team activities can be viewed on Relay for Life Facebook page, including the committee’s Candle of Hope Ceremony which showcases many places of interest in our county. Comments are coming in to this page from all over the world which is significant and great to see.”

The meeting concluded with Relay for Life Kildare chairman Peter Whyte paying tribute to the great work and perseverance shown by teams and committees.