PICTURES: Panto time at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Smash and Grab and The Big Bad Wolf, featuring members of the Brian Brady Youth Theatre, delighted audiences recently at the Moat Theatre in Naas.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
Varadkar first made the suggestion of the double bank holiday last year, which was originally planned for this year, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.