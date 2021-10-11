RTÉ unveils its brand new Saturday night singing game show

RTÉ has today announced its brand-new Saturday night singing game show, Last Singer Standing.

A game show for all of the family to enjoy, it requires contestants to have tactics as well as talent, as singers face-off against one another in a test of singing ability, and nerve. Produced for RTÉ by ShinAwiL, the series will air on Saturday evenings, with one singer from each show making it through to the final.

Presented by Nicky Byrne, Last Singer Standing sees pop royalty Nadine Coyle, Joey Fatone, and Samantha Mumba offer their guidance and industry experience to the contestants from around Ireland as they take to the stage to perform.

Contestants will do battle both musically and mentally as they endeavour to impress the popstar panel, the studio audience, and each other in order to earn that coveted place in the grand final.

I’m back on your tellybox!! Last Singer Standing

is great fun with a big cash prize! Oct 23rd @samanthamumba1 @NadineCoyleNow and #JoeyFatone https://t.co/KGH6mIMMo0 October 11, 2021

Host Nicky Byrne said:

"This show will have you on the edge of your seat - it's fast-paced, exciting, and full of jeopardy. Our singers face challenges like never before in their bid to land the top prize.

The superstar pop panel of Nadine, Joey, and Samantha are talented, quick-witted, and full of personality. It's a fresh, new show and I think viewers will take it to their hearts on Saturday nights."

Contestants will require tactics as well as singing talent as they battle it out against one another in a bid to make it to the grand final and win €25,000

Last Singer Standing will kick off on Saturday October 3rd and run for eight weeks, reaching a nail-biting finale in December.