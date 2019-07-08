GALLERY: Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh visits Stage Academy Newbridge Summer Camp

Photos Aishling Conway

Niamh Kavanagh, Eurovision winner, recently visited Stage Academy Newbridge Summer Camp.

When Brenda Malone Gilroy (Director of StageAcademy) invited Niamh a few months back, Niamh was delighted to accept

the invitation!

Brenda stated: “Niamh was so impressed with the students that she stayed the whole day with us at the

summer camp. She taught the students amazing new singing skills! And is now looking forward to coming

back and working with our students in Stage Academy for the new term in September”.

“On behalf of myself and the students, I would like to say a sincere thank you to Niamh for making their day

so special! Stage Academy Summer Camp is working on their end of camp show which is on Friday July 12 at

7pm in Scoil Na Naomh Uilig. Come along and see what the children have achieved in two weeks.”