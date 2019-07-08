GALLERY: Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh visits Stage Academy Newbridge Summer Camp
Photos Aishling Conway
Niamh Kavanagh, Eurovision winner, recently visited Stage Academy Newbridge Summer Camp.
When Brenda Malone Gilroy (Director of StageAcademy) invited Niamh a few months back, Niamh was delighted to accept
the invitation!
Brenda stated: “Niamh was so impressed with the students that she stayed the whole day with us at the
summer camp. She taught the students amazing new singing skills! And is now looking forward to coming
back and working with our students in Stage Academy for the new term in September”.
“On behalf of myself and the students, I would like to say a sincere thank you to Niamh for making their day
so special! Stage Academy Summer Camp is working on their end of camp show which is on Friday July 12 at
7pm in Scoil Na Naomh Uilig. Come along and see what the children have achieved in two weeks.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on