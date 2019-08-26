Kildare Fire Service Naas hold Charity Car wash in aid of Aoibhinn's Pink Tie Sat 31st August
Members of Kildare Fire Service in Naas will hold fundraisers to aid of Aoibhinn's Pink Tie Charity.
They are doing a bucket collection at Tesco Monread this Friday to raise money (Friday 30th 10am-5pm)
On Saturday 31st the Kildare Fire Service are holding a charity car wash Naas fire station 10am to 6pm.
PHOTO - AISHLING CONWAY
