Kildare Fire Service Naas hold Charity Car wash in aid of Aoibhinn's Pink Tie Sat 31st August

Aishling Conway

Reporter:

Aishling Conway

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Members of Kildare Fire Service in Naas will hold fundraisers to aid of Aoibhinn's Pink Tie Charity.
They are doing a bucket collection at Tesco Monread this Friday to raise money (Friday 30th 10am-5pm)
On Saturday 31st the Kildare Fire Service are holding a charity car wash Naas fire station 10am to 6pm.

PHOTO - AISHLING CONWAY

