Find your perfect kitchen with B&Q’s new range

There’s something new at B&Q. The home retailer has launched a brand new kitchen range, which is its first major launch of kitchens in over a decade.

The GoodHome kitchen range includes 26 kitchen door ranges in nine different styles, so there’s something to suit all tastes and budgets. Plus, with a new range of appliances, surfaces, taps, sinks, storage solutions and accessories, you can really design and personalise your new kitchen - and it’s all available at very affordable prices.

The new kitchen range has been designed to simplify everyday activities, from food preparation to cooking and cleaning. The high quality worktops and adaptable accessories combine with smart appliances and clever organisational solutions to make use of every inch of space.

All GoodHome kitchen cupboards and doors, available exclusively at B&Q, come with a 25 year guarantee, so you can rest assured that you will be able to enjoy your smart new investment for decades to come.

You can get help choosing your kitchen both instore and online. B&Q has totally transformed its kitchen showrooms in all its stores. The new kitchen showrooms feature a new Project Advice zone that shows how to make the best use of spaces and lets customers mix and match the range of doors, worktops and handles. B&Q kitchen experts will also help you with your kitchen planning.

Or you can go online to diy.com/diy/ireland. The new booking tool allows you to book an appointment with an instore kitchen expert, and the updated digital kitchen planning tool makes it easier to review and plan your kitchen from your own home.

All of B&Q’s GoodHome kitchen doors and cabinets are made from recycled and sustainably sourced materials, and the GoodHome bamia appliances are designed to be as energy efficient as possible. Furthermore, the GoodHome kora waste system makes recycling easy and convenient.

New Styles

The Garcinia shaker-style doors look great with integrated handles, which are covered in a material made from recycled plastic bottles. The style comes in a matt stone finish that’s well suited to a traditional or contemporary kitchen, or gloss white/gloss anthracite, which is great for smaller spaces. From €1,659 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The Pasilla range of doors have a thin profile to create a sleek look, which is perfect for the small, modern kitchen. Available in carbon matt or matt white finishes. Available with handles or a push-to-open mechanism. From €1,989 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The Alpinia shaker door designs are well-proportioned, simple and functional, blending neutral tones with different textures and finishes to bring a sense of space and light into your kitchen. Available in warm ivory, matt grey, matt white tongue and groove shaker and oak effect shaker. From €1,327 for an eight-unit kitchen.

Make a statement with the Artemisia doors in matt midnight blue, which will look great in a larger or compact kitchen alike. Also available in matt white moulded curve, matt graphite classic shaker and matt white classic shaker, this range is designed with a different moulded profile. From €1,724 for an eight-unit classic shaker.

The Verbena painted natural wood shaker style is all about simplicity, functionality and quality. The units are made from high-quality timber to bring character and warmth to your kitchen. Available in natural ash and natural oak, from €2,652 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The Stevia range is light and bright, with its gloss doors reflecting the light and the colours that you use on your walls. This smooth style is great for smaller spaces. Available in gloss anthracite and white slab style, and gloss cream slab. From €1,391 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The Balsamita kitchen, available in matt grey or matt white slab style, is great for open plan or larger kitchens to help give a sense of space. Plus, it’s great for busy homes as the matt finish doesn’t reflect light, meaning that fingerprints and imperfections are less visible! From €1,125 for an eight-unit kitchen.

Want a wood-look kitchen but at a more affordable price? Check out the Chia range, whose wood effect doors look close to the real thing. In light oak, horizontal woodgrain and grey oak effect slab. From €1,257 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The glossy and stylish lacquered Alisma doors create a glass-like finish that’s super reflective and great for smaller spaces, creating a modern, on-trend kitchen. From €2,584 for an eight-unit kitchen.

The GoodHome range features extensive storage, lighting, sinks, bins, taps and appliances so you can personalise your stylish new kitchen and make it your own.

Check out diy.com/diy/ireland for more.