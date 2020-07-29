Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park reopens - visit one of Kildare's top family attractions

Escape the daily hustle and bustle and discover something new with a visit to the multi-award winning Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park. The Park reopened on July 20 and it offers a perfect venue for people of all ages to relax and unwind this summer.

There really is something for everyone - families looking for learning and fun in a safe environment, nature lovers, history enthusiasts, walkers and ramblers!

All visitors have the freedom to explore the natural wonders and rich history of Lullymore in several exhibitions and along vast trails (60 acres) in serene ancient woodland and on the Peatland Biodiversity boardwalk. Lullymore is located in the heart of the Bog of Allen and is a haven of tranquillity - the perfect escape following lockdown!

Family fun is also guaranteed with a large outdoor adventure play area and 18 hole mini golf. There are train trips, a pet farm with a very special goat (see “Did you Know” below) and a magical treasure hunt to solve.

The Park has launched the annual Lullymore Fairy Quest 2020 – an absolute must for families seeking outdoor adventure! The rules are simple - follow clues hidden throughout the Park walks and exhibitions before visiting the newly revamped magical Fairy Village (all donations made in Fairy Village go directly to Down Syndrome Ireland and St Brigid’s Hospice).

Enjoy your visit and discover the magic of Lullymore!

Did you know?

Toggles the goat is our movie star and probably the most famous Goat in Ireland. Toggles was trained by Fircroft Animal Actors in Rathangan and starred in the movie Grey Little Fergie when she was very young. Rita of Fircroft Animal Actors kindly donated “Toggles” to the Park after this.

A long term resident in Lullymore - she has become a real star of the show with families and groups visiting the Park. She is very friendly, loves attention and is incredibly clever. In the movie her name was Houdini and this was very apt because she is known to use her tongue to unbolt her pen gate and escape – she has also unbolted the other animals gates on occasion for a mass breakout! Meet Toggles on your next visit to Lullymore and please tell a staff member if you see her loosening bolts.

To book your visit – please visit www.lullymoreheritagepark.com

Covid-19

Changes made to reassure customers and ensure the safety of visitors and staff due to Covid 19:

The Park has recently been awarded the Failte Ireland Safety Charter and follows all Health & Safety procedures in accordance with HSA / Failte Ireland guidelines.

Online booking is essential www.lullymoreheritagepark.com – this is due to the requirement to limit numbers allowed in the Park at any one time and ensuring that we can make every ones visit as safe and enjoyable as possible. There will be morning and afternoon slots of three hours duration.

The Cafe and Shop are open but dining is outdoor in the sheltered picnic area – picnics are welcome too.

The Indoor Play Area is closed.

Staff dealing with customers are trained and will be wearing face masks (other PPE where required e.g. Café). Pspex screens are in place at points of interaction – Admissions, Café & Train Carriages are divided.

Social distancing markers, signage and extra hand hygiene dispensers are placed throughout Park.

Queueing system introduced for Café and Train Trips with clear social distancing guidelines.

Increased cleaning of all areas to the highest standards.