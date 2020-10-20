PICTURES: Enjoying the Irish Makers Market in Kildare town

Crowds turned out to enjoy tasty treats and the best of local produce and craft at the Irish Makers Market in Kildare town’s newly revamped, and decorated for Halloween, Market Square recently.

The Irish Makers Market is a gathering of local food and craft producers who regularly hold markets in Kildare town, Kilcullen mart and Lumville, the Curragh (follow their Facebook page for location updates and times).

Producers who have stalls at the market include Cullen’s Organic Veg, Croft’s Treats; Leopard’s Kitchen; Loughlin’s of Borahard; Gibney’s Garden Preserves; Crean’s Place; Ger Bloomfield Cheese; Bend in the Barrow ; Justin's Woodcrafts and Beeswax Wraps and Facemasks by Tracie and Sabrina.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY