PICTURES: Fire breaks out at Donnelly Mirrors site in Naas this afternoon
Emergency services attended the scene
Emergency services attended the scene of a blaze late this afternoon at Maudlins in Naas.
Fire broke out behind the site of the disused former Donnelly Mirrors site at the industrial estate near Junction 9 at the N7/M7 motorway.
Smoke and flames were visible to motorists and traffic was slow on nearby roads as a result.
Several units of the fire brigade attended the incident and the fire was extinguished by this evening.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
