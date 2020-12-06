PROPERTY WATCH: Modern home set within the beautiful parklands of Emo Court hits the market

Set in the prestigious Emo Court in the Laois countryside, this stunning architectural designed family residence is on the market with Hume Auctioneers.

With double height ceilings in the main reception rooms, light floods into the property and the views into the park are described as “truly breathtaking”, even more so from the large entertaining balcony on the first floor.

Emo Court, once the home to the Earl of Portarlington is one of the finest country estates in Ireland. With hundreds of acres of stunning parkland, Emo is a natural masterpiece with miles of woodland walks, lakes, playing fields and gardens to explore.

*Use the arrow in the top right-hand corner or swipe to browse through the gallery*

The accommodation extends to over 4,500 sq/ft and boats an open plan, living/dining/ kitchen at the centre of the house whilst 4 huge bedrooms, a second reception room, large office and several bathrooms all combine to create a family home of true distinction and style.

The property boasts many fine features including underfloor heating, fully wired music and entertainment system, concrete floors throughout and an entertaining balcony.

Perhaps one of the finest features of the property is the large annexe/office set apart from the main residence. This property could be used for a home office or indeed many other purposes with its two large rooms, Bathroom and entrance lobby.

Approached by a private driveway the residence is totally private and secluded in nature. This one acre private idyll complete with its own par three golf hole on site is just minutes from all conveniences including shopping in Kildare Village, Portlaoise or Monasterevin.

Emo is situated just off the M7 and with Dublin just 50 minutes away the world is on your doorstep.

The village has a prestigious national school alongside an excellent public house and the renowned Batonis restaurant. Nearby is the 5-Star Heritage resort in Killenard, home to the only Steve Ballesteros championship course in Britain or Ireland.

This stunning property is listed with a price tag of €695,000. For more information or to views the full ad, CLICK HERE.