Lorry driver faces a litany of garda charges after shedding load at motorway junction

A lorry driver is facing a court appearance on a litany of charges after he was stopped when part of his load fell off the trailer of the articulated truck at a motorway junction in Laois.

Laois Gardaí reported on the incident which occurred on Thursday, April 1.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today encountered an articulated truck with an unsecured cargo that had shed its load near Ballacolla," said gardaí.

The officers on the scene carried out further enquiries uncovering a litany of issues in the process.

"When the road was cleared further enquiries were made with the driver who gave false details to Gardaí which led to their arrest.

"The driver doesn't have the qualifying licence or insurance to drive this HGV and was also not using a Tachograph.

"The truck had not been taxed in four years and has also been seized. The driver has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court," concluded the statement.