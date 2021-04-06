PICTURES: Streets of Naas 5k in memory of the late Sheena Walsh

Naas Athletics Club proudly hosted its annual Streets of Naas 5K virtually this Easter weekend in memory of Sheena Walsh.

Runners and walkers from all over Ireland, and as far away as Canada and the US, all ran and walked the 5K race virtually this year due to current Covid restrictions.

Over 900 people registered for the event to raise much needed funds towards Kildare Down Syndrome’s An Garraí Beag project, a new horticultural initiative that has already received so much positive feedback from members, volunteers and our local community.

Well-known local woman Sheena Walsh, from Kingsfurze Avenue, passed away suddenly in 2016. Known locally as the uncrowned ‘Queen of Naas’, she was a de facto ambassador for Down Syndrome Ireland, and hugely involved in the local community.

Sheena’s parents Mary and Vinny set off from their Naas home last Sunday to do their 5k, cheered on by friends and neighbours, while others took part in the virtual event all across the world.



Huge thanks

“We want to thank everyone for taking part and donating towards Kildare Down Syndrome’s local project as their resources have been severely impacted by the current restrictions,” said Naas AC chairman Andrew Holohan. “It was a real community event this year with great support throughout the town, especially from Naas GAA. It’s a testament to Sheena that so many were willing to support the race and take the time to remember her in this way. As always, we need to sincerely thank the Walsh family.”

Naas AC, founded in 1924, is part of the Naas Sports Group at the Caragh Road. It promotes athletics for all abilities, from age 8 upwards, and is affiliated to the Athletic Association of Ireland. Proceeds of the event will go towards Kildare Down Syndrome’s An Garrai Beag project and Naas AC’s juvenile section.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY