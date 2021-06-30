Photo Gallery: Network Kildare awards lunch honours local businesswomen

The Network Ireland Kildare Branch hosted their Annual Awards at the fabulous Martinstown House on the Curragh on Friday, June 25.

This was their first ‘in person’ event since March 2020 so the businesswomen of County Kildare were delighted to gather to celebrate the inspirational women in business of 2021.

National president Aisling O’Neill travelled to join the socially distanced event for the announcements of the winners in seven categories, the winners of which will go onto represent Kildare at the National Businesswoman of the Year Awards to be held in Waterford in October.

Network Ireland Kildare President Laura Maher of Reilly’s Supervalu in Sallins welcomed everyone to the outdoor, socially distanced event at Martinstown House, and said: “Our awards are committed to recognising the achievements of female entrepreneurs and leaders. These women are serving as role models for female empowerment and success.

“During times that have be anything but business as usual, our finalists have kept the show on the road and in a lot of cases, expanded their businesses. Today we honour you all.

“A special mention must go to events manager of Network Ireland Kildare Branch Dee O'Connor, who worked her magic to put together a magical day for all of the finalists, along with the committee of Network Kildare who work tirelessly during the year to bring monthly events for all the members".

The finalists had gone through the interview process before the awards event; and the judges, Anna Fortune from Leinster Leader/Iconic Newspapers, Aislinn de Barra from AIB, Sharon Nolan from Nolan Properties Sales & Rentals and Sean McAuliffe from ISS Facility Services Ltd did not have an easy task selecting the winners.

The winners announced were:

Solo Businesswoman, sponsored by Mentor Us — Winner Niamh Mullins of Empowered Health Solutions.

Emerging New Business, sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Kildare — Winner Erica Hargaden of Babogue with Highly Commended Fiona Smiddy of Green Outlook.

Established Business, sponsored by Punctual Print — Winner Joann Mahon of Millies Beauty with Finnella Naughton of DMAC Services who took Highly Commended.

Employee Shining Star, sponsored by Mangan’s Pharmacy — Winner Suzanne Ryan of ISS Facility Services.

Creative Professional, sponsored by Balloon HQ — Winner Emma-Jane Leeson of Johnny Magory Business.

STEM, sponsored by ISS Facility Services Ltd — Winner Gina Fanning of CompliNet Ltd.

Power Within Champion, sponsored by Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins — Winner Suzanne Ryan of ISS Facility Services Ltd.

The event was supported by official partner AIB, media partners Leinster Leader and Kildare Now along with the kind sponsors of each category above. Special mention must go to Reilly's Supervalu who also sponsored a beautiful prosecco reception and fabulous treats to conclude the event.

If you would like to get involved in Network Ireland Kildare Branch, please message through Facebook or email secretarynetworkkildare @outlook.com

About us

Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. With over 1,400 members spread across 15 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch of Network Ireland is one of the most dynamic in Ireland, hosting monthly events ranging across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance.

We also celebrate International Women’s Day in March, have our annual Business Awards competition and our very successful annual charity lunch in November.

We have over 140 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEOs of large organisations and all are very welcome.

ALL PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF JILL O'MEARA PHOTOGRAPHY