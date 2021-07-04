PICTURES: Enjoying afternoon tea in glorious sunshine at McAuley Place, Naas

At least 220 older people enjoyed afternoon tea at McAuley Place, Naas, recently, and mainly in glorious sunshine.

An initiative introduced by the Kildare Age Friendly Programme, sponsored by The Resilience Fund and administered by Pobal, senior guests enjoyed a leisurely event of traditional afternoon tea and chat — a welcome diversion after 15 months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Guests were treated to a glass of white wine or juice on arrival before tiered cakes stands of delicious mini gateaux, meringues and scones were served, along with salmon on brown bread and dainty sandwiches. Teas and coffees were topped up, all served from china pots into china cups and saucers before a few games of bingo were hosted!

Siobhan O’Rourke, manager of Kildare Age Friendly Programme, said: “We were blessed with the weather. Two hundred and twenty older people benefitted from afternoon tea here last week. Eight out of ten groups enjoyed the event in warm sunshine, one in dull weather and only one was impacted by rain.”

Guests from across County Kildare were hosted outside as The Convent Tea Rooms remain closed until restrictions are lifted.

After the festivities, Mark Hazzard, manager of McAuley Place and Dora O’Brien (volunteer) presented Carmel Cashin and Siobhan O’Rourke with a bouquet of flowers each.

Also on hand to help out were John McLoughlin (Sallins) and Marion Lyons (Leixlip), both members of the Older Persons Council Executive.

The Convent Tea Rooms had become a renowned spot in Naas since it first opened in February 2012. Pre-Covid, it was a popular meeting place; McAuley Place is also adaptable to host cosy weddings, live music nights, group bookings, etc.