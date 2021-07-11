PROPERTY WATCH: Seal cottage goes onto the property market and is certain to get the seal of approval

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

A secluded thatched cottage with unobstructed sea views has come onto the market in the picturesque Rosses area of Burtonport.
Seal Cottage was constructed of modern building methods approximately two decades ago.
Seals can be seen and heard on the rocks and swimming in the bay directly in front of the cottage every day. Many seabirds frequent the bay and inlet in front of the cottage. Pheasants and cuckoos are frequent visitors to the grounds of the cottage. In the evening there are the most memorable sunsets to be enjoyed as the sky changes and evening falls.
The home overlooks Dungloe Bay and is located a mere five minutes from the popular Rosses town.
Downstairs you can enjoy an open plan kitchen/dining area with an open fire - ideal for winter nights and dinner parties.
The beams in the home are the original beams from a church in Wales and the cottage boasts Bangor blue slate floor tiles. There are two bedrooms and bathroom on the ground floor and master bedroom with ensuite shower room at first-floor level together with feature open landing or reading area which overlooks the kitchen and dining area.
The new owners of this home will have direct access to the water - literally from their front door. They can also fish from the rocks around their home or enjoy an early morning swim.
4G mobile broadband is available to this home.
The asking price for the cottage is €299,000.
For further information and to organise a Saturday viewing which is strictly by appointment, please call Kiara Rainey on 074 91 222 11.
You can also go to daft.ie to check out a video of the property, Seal Cottage in Glashbeggan.

