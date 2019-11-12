Community gardaí busy across Co Kildare in recent weeks

Community gardaí across Co Kildare have been busy over the past few weeks. Last Friday, 8 November, gardaí from Kildare town station hosted a crime prevention awareness event outside Café K in Kildare town's shopping centre.

Sargent Gavin Dunphy accompanied by Garda William Barry and Garda Evanna Harty were busy for hours, engaging with shoppers and members of the public, and giving advice on personal safety, home security and crime prevention. Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin dropped into the centre and found herself busy for an hour, handing out advice sheets and forms!

Last Sunday, community gardaí attended the 45th celebrations of Maynooth Scouts and wished them well for another 45 years of teaching children invaluable skills. Gardaí also attended Kildare County Council's Community Awards at Maynooth University.

A 'coffee and cops' morning was held in Athy Golf Club with Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Suzanne Doyle dropping in. Gardaí also attended Athy town promoters' Halloween event which was aimed at reducing bonfires and anti-social behaviour.

Photos from Café K, Lucia (Lucy) Leavy. Photos Maynooth and Athy: Kildare Garda Division on Facebook

A parade and party took place in Athy, in the back square on 31 October despite the poor weather and a great night was had by all.