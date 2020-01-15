PICTURES: Kildare's BT Young Scientists at the RDS

Róisín Ní Ghallchóir, Órlaith Ní Dhubhsláine, Síofra Ní Raghallaigh, Gael Cholaiste Chill Dara, Nás na Ríogh, with their project, ‘Fiosrúchán ar an Meon Dúiltach atá ag Daoine Faoin Vacsaín HPV’.

Katie Connolly, Scoil Mhuire Community School, with her project, ‘A quantitative analysis and comparison of the dissolution of both pharmaceutical and herbal remedies in the treatment of arthritis, anxiety and heart failure’.

Eimear O'Neill, Emma Russell, Aoife Ryder, St Wolstan's Community School, Celbridge, with their project, ‘How do different levels of caffeine affect your short-term memory’

Sophie Naughton, Emma Culhane, Ellen Sievwright, St. Mary’s College, Naas, with their project, ‘Brace Yourself! - An investigation into how the presence of orthodontic treatment influences the acidity or alkalinity of saliva’.

Adam McNulty, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, with his project, ‘A Systematic Review of Constructed Wetlands to Optimise Their Design’.

Amelia Read, St. Mary’s College, Naas, with her project, ‘Is our environment DYEing?’.

Grace Moloney, Aisling Hughes, Eimear Freeley, St. Mary’s College, Naas, with their project, ‘An investigation on the effects of Microplastics, Larger low-density Polyethylene Pellets and Biodegradable Plastic on the growth of Thale Cress [Arabidopsis Thaliana]’.

Sinead Jacob, Anna Shaw, St. Mary’s College, Naas, with their project, ‘What actions can Ireland take to co'mbat climate change?

Milena Fiodorow, Elizabeth Downey, Laura Whelan, St. Mary’s College, Naas, with their project, ‘Do high levels of calcium in drinking water increase your probability of forming kidney stones?’.

Miriam McDermott, Anna Murphy, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, with their project, ‘Analysis of leached chemicals from microbeads in water of different temperatures and when exposed to UV light’.

Rian O'Kelly, Clongowes Wood College, Clane, with his project, ‘Linguistic Relativity: Does Language Influence Thought and Cognition?’

Sarah Shanfrezan, Qistina Syazulifah, Mutiat Adebayo, Naas Community College, with their project, ‘Makeup Cost -Vs- Makeup Quality’

Priya Evans, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, with her project, ‘Does the wattage of a light-bulb affect the heat generated as measured at a set distance?’.

Fintan Lalor, Ben O'Shea, Nibu Rajan, Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, with their project, ‘Can High Speed Rail be Viable in Ireland?’.

Justin Cunningham, Ruairi Mullally, Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, with their project, ‘Reusable Braille Translator’.

Joshua Murphy, Newbridge College, with his project, ‘A Mathematical View of a Heron's Fountain’.

Ema Poldrugac, Siobhán Dalayap, Maynooth Education Campus, with their project, ‘ “Health or Head”: Is healthy eating the key to improving academic performance or is it all in our heads?’

Abbie McDermott, Diaga Marini, Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot, with their project, ‘An Investigation Into Iron Content in Foods After Food Processing and Cooking’.