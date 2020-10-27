Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

Lemongrass Fusion

Location: Abbey Street Naas, Co Kildare

Lemongrass serve up delicious Asian Fusion cuisine to go. Collections are now available. Check out their menus online to find out what's available and to order.

Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK







Hardware Heaven

Location: Crookstown Retail Park, Ballitore, Athy Co Kildare

We are open for all your essential supplies. Restricted customer numbers for your and our safety, so some short delays might be expected.

Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK









Kieran Moore Heating & Plumbing Ltd

Location: Allenwood, Naas

We're a name you can trust in general plumbing. To book in or for any queries please call 045 528543 or visit our website.

Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK



Moore Builders Providers

Location: Cutlery Road Newbridge

We are open for all your building and DIY needs. Winter fuel special offers available.

Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK

Naas Oil



Location: Naas, Co Kildare

Did you know that you can order online and save money on your heating oil bill. We are your local home heating oil specialists. "We have the fleet to deliver your heat!"

Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK